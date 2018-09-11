The Guild Wheel's new crossing

The Guild Wheel has a new crossing to take cyclists, joggers and walkers across the busy A6 at Broughton.

The new zebra is more spacious and has separate areas for those on foot and those on two wheels.

Lancashire County Council has carried out the work as part improvements taking place in Broughton following the opening of James Towers Way (Broughton Bypass).

Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This new crossing, the first of its kind in Lancashire, provides more space for people when they cross the road.

“It will make it easier and safer for the many cyclists who use the Guild Wheel each and every day.”

Coun Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, added: “The crossing is another important piece of the improvement work to Broughton village and I’m sure local residents welcome the enhanced safety measures put into place.”