Teenage sensation Cori Gauff dreaming of another Wimbledon scalp when she faces ex-world No.1 Simona Halep

Cori Gauff’s Wimbledon fairytale heads into the second week but her biggest test yet is waiting for her in the fourth round.

The 15-year-old American has been the story of the Championships so far, having come through qualifying to beat Venus Williams, Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog in a magical few days that have seen her become a global star.

She has been left star-struck as Michelle Obama, Jaden Smith, Samuel L Jackson and Reese Witherspoon have all reached out to her on social media, admitting that her life has changed.

It has been a week that she will remember forever, but her tennis will come under serious examination as she faces former world No.1 Simona Halep in the last 16 on Monday.

Halep is a grand-slam winner, but that is not going to change Gauff’s outlook going into the match.

“I think I’m just going to approach her like every other match I have been approaching,” she said.

“My routine has been working pretty well so that’s how I’m going to go into the match.

“I don’t know if it will feel any different. We’ll see when I go on the court. I was actually playing juniors this time last year and I lost in the quarters. So this is definitely a big step from that.”

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty’s attempts to make it back-to-back grand slams enjoyed a trouble-free first week and she will be expected to dispatch Alison Riske.

Riske is a grass-court specialist and the Australian knows what is coming her way.

“I think that’s no secret,” she said. “You ask any opponent that plays Alison, she’s up for the fight, makes you work for every single point.

“I know she loves playing on the grass court. She’s going to make me play a million balls. I have to be at my best.”

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova was not even sure she was going to play as she was sidelined with an arm injury, but the rest looks to have done her good as she has sailed through the first week.

Next up is a Centre Court meeting with home favourite Johanna Konta, who is at this stage for the second time in her career, but the Czech’s injury is not far from her mind.

“I mentioned already many times before, the pain can come in the forearm and I have to retire,” Kvitova said.

“Now my mind it’s more focusing on the arm than maybe on the tennis.

“It’s a bit difficult in the practices before, my arm just getting tighter. I just felt it. I couldn’t really hit it.

“I’m always worried about the scenarios that comes in the match. So far it’s OK. I’m really glad that I can play my game without any pain.”

Serena Williams has made it through without too much drama and another Court One date – her third of the tournament – with Carla Suarez Navarro is next up.

Karolina Pliskova is hoping to make it to a first Wimbledon quarter-final by beating her Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova while Elina Svitolina takes on Petra Martic.

Ties between Shuai Zhang and Dayana Yastremska and Barbora Strycova and Elise Mertens complete the draw.