Swimmer Kathryn Greenslade revels in her gold glory at the European Championships

A hefty meal, lots of caffeine and being in bed before 11pm – that’s how Kathryn Greenslade (pictured) celebrates European Championship success.

The Preston-born swimmer was part of the women’s 4x200m freestyle gold-medal winning squad that lit up Glasgow on Tuesday, rocking the home crowd with a stirring performance.

But the chance to revel in the occasion was short-lived for the 20-year-old, returning to the pool on Wednesday morning for the 200m backstroke heats.

It proved successful too, qualifying for the semi-finals despite finishing eighth in what was a rapid heat, stopping the clock in 2:13.75.

Her bid for the final wasn’t to have the same fortune but with one European title already in the bank, a chance to reflect was certainly forthcoming at the Tollcross Swimming Centre.

“It was very difficult after the high of last night, it was all about getting through the morning and then getting back to bed,” she said.

“I’m still learning about how to manage the emotional highs and then coming back down, it’s just about getting back, getting good food in you and getting to sleep as soon as possible.

“I made sure I had a big swimdown after the medal ceremony, got back and ate as much as I could which is quite hard to do after a big swim.

“My morning race was a fast heat, I choked on a little bit of water on the last turn so my last 50m wasn’t good at all – I’ve got a lot to improve on but hopefully I can push on.

“I’ve got to keep my technique pretty good to swim a solid backstroke, you try not to worry about what goes on in front of you and instead making sure you win your race.”

