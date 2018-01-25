Search

Massaro is out in New York semi-final

Chorley’s Laura Massaro is out of the 2018 JP Morgan Tournament of Champions after losing to world No.1 Nour El Sherbini in the semi-final at the PSA World Series tournament held inside New York’s Grand Central Terminal.

Massaro, a runner-up at the tournament in 2014 and 2017, started well and the Preston-based 34-year-old powered to an 11-4 lead against an opponent who she had beaten in the final of June’s PSA Dubai World Series Finals.

However, El Sherbini prevailed in a crucial second game that saw Massaro squander a game-ball and the momentum was with the Egyptian player from that point onwards as she pressed on to record an 4-11 12-10 11-4 11-8 victory.

“At the beginning Laura was killing everything,” said El Sherbini.

“She was always ready and I wasn’t focused enough, but I’m really glad I regrouped after the first game.

“I just tried to relax and play my game more.

“Even though I was sure I was going to loose the first game,

“I just wanted to get some points and play until the last point. I think the second game very crucial and I think that’s what made the difference.”