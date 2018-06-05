Laura aims to make it a treble of titles in Dubai

Defending champion Laura Massaro is hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins at the squash World Series Finals at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai this week.

The two-time champion is looking to score her third successive title in the United Arab Emirates after previous victories over Egypt’s world No.1 Nour El Sherbini and Raneem El Welily.

And the 34-year-old from Chorley is excited to return to the scene of so much success.

“I have good memories of Dubai, as you always do when you win, and it’s good to be going back there,” said England’s former world No.1.

“I didn’t think I would be going for two in a row but three in a row would obviously be brilliant. As defending champion you want to do everything you can to keep your titles, whatever title that is.

“With my season, having not won a World Series title this year, you’re never really sure that you’re going to guarantee your place to be there but having got to Dubai, you want to make sure that you are in the best possible shape to defend your title.”

The World Series Finals bring together the top eight players in the world and feature a best-of-three format up until the semi-final stage.

Massaro says that the different format suits her style. She added: “It’s a different format and as history has shown, I’ve been quite good at it. It will be a case of thinking back to what works quite well in the lead-up.”

World No.7 Massaro was facing Egypt’s reigning world champion El Welily in her opening game.

The semi-finals are due to take place on Friday, with the final the following day, with coverage via https://worldseriesfinals.com.