Film charts remarkable success of squash ace Laura

A film charting the journey of Laura Massaro to World No.1 debuted in Manchester this week.

England Squash, the national governing body held an exclusive screening of its new film Warrior: Laura Massaro’s Journey to World No.1 to a private audience at UKFast’s offices.

The screening received a rapturous reception with several of England’s future stars in attendance including English Under-11s champion Charlie McCrone and girls’ Under 13s British Junior Champion Asia Harris.

The film, released ahead of the forthcoming AJ Bell PSA World Championships in December, chronicles Massaro’s inspirational rise to the top of world rankings in January 2016.

Featuring talking heads, archive footage and vintage photos, Laura reflects candidly on her highlights on the PSA World Tour and the turning points that led to her becoming World No.1.

The 25-minute film, which was created by brand agency Dair is an intriguing insight into the mental fortitude and determination required to become a successful professional athlete.

Keir Worth, England Squash CEO said: “We’re immensely proud to bring Laura’s story to screen.

“To become a World Champion and World No.1 are incredible achievements and this short film is a reminder that with the right attitude and approach you can achieve your aspirations. We hope it inspires future generations.”

Massaro, who devotes a lot of time to mentoring many of the country’s rising stars, said, “Personally the film is brilliant for me to keep and be proud to look back on my achievements. I hope it helps and inspires the up and coming players to realise they can achieve whatever they set out to do and hopefully that might lead to them being the best in the world!”

Ten-year-old Charlie McCrone, who regularly trains with Massaro said: “Laura’s film has taught me to stay focused and determined.”

Twelve-year-old Asia Harris said, “The film was amazing and has given me some great ideas on what to improve on.”

Massaro will be gunning for her second world title at the AJ Bell PSA World Championships from 8-17 December in Manchester. Tickets are available to buy at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ajbellworldchamps.

England Squash members can watch Warrior on the England Squash website now at www.englandsquash.com/warrior.