Chorley’s Laura Massaro fails to make the last eight in NYC

England squash No.2 Laura Massaro suffered a surprise third round defeat at the 2019 JP Morgan Tournament of Champions.

The Chorley star went down in straight games to Egypt’s Salma Hany at New York’s Grand Central Terminal.

Preston-based Massaro, 35, struggled to get going in the match and looked flat as she succumbed to an 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in just 30 minutes.

This is the first time since 2005 that the world No.7 has failed to make it to the quarter-finals of the New York tournament.

“When I saw the draw, I saw that if I was going to play Laura, the worst time to play her is after a bad loss, so I know she wanted to come to this tournament and do well,” said Hany.

“I just relaxed and this is my first ever quarter-final in a Platinum event.

“Every time I step on this court, especially in this amazing venue, I get a bit nervous.

“Today, before the match, when I talked to my squash coach, he told me about the plan and then at the end, he told me, ‘Forget everything and just dance on court’.”