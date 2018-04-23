Chorley ace Laura Massaro into quarter-finals in Egypt

Chorley’s squash world No.7 Laura Massaro is into the last eight of the PSA World Series El Gouna International on the banks of Egypt’s Red Sea.

Massaro put in a professional performance to dispatch Hong Kong’s Joey Chan by an 11-8 11-4 11-9 scoreline to move comfortably into the quarter-finals.

Fourth seed Massaro looked like a woman on a mission as she played an immaculate length and kept the ball away from the middle of the court to follow up a similarly impressive display against Egyptian qualifier Mayar Hany in the previous round.

The 34-year-old will take on Indian No.1 Joshna Chinappa in the next round after she upset Malaysia’s eight-time world champion Nicol David earlier on in the day, and Massaro is steeling herself for a tough challenge.

“You prepare to do the best you can and that will be the same for Joshna when we play,” said Massaro, who has never lost to Chinappa in five previous meetings on the PSA World Tour.

“She’s a great player and if you don’t play her in the right way then she’ll finish the ball in the right way. She’ll be full of confidence on the back of that win for sure.

“You go into each match as if you’re fresh. You expect to come up against people at their best level and it was the same with Joey tonight. I don’t think she’s ever beaten me but that doesn’t mean that tonight she wasn’t going to.”

Massaro’s quarter-final match with Chinappa will be shown live on Eurosport Player at 6pm on Tuesday night.