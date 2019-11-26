Southport & Birkdale Cricket Club miss out AGAIN as Lancashire choose to play outside the county once more

Southport and Birkdale Cricket Club have missed out on hosting a Lancashire fixture for a second successive season.
Instead Cumbria’s Sedbergh School has been selected – as it was in the summer of 2019 – and will host TWO games in 2020, following the release of next season’s fixture list.
But Paul Allott, the county’s director of cricket, has offered some hope of a return to the roster for Southport and Birkdale in the future.
He said: “Whilst there is not a fixture at Southport and Birkdale Cricket Club next year, Lancashire Cricket has a very good relationship with those at Trafalgar Road and remain committed to working closely together.
“As part of that, the club’s groundstaff team will provide support with the aim of getting Southport back on the rota, possibly as early as the 2021 season.”
The Red Rose will begin the new season with a three-day game against Durham MCCU at Old Trafford on Tuesday, April 7.
A week later, Glen Chapple’s side start their County Championship campaign – back in Division One following last summer’s promotion – with a home fixture against Kent at Old Trafford, starting on Sunday, April 12.
For the first time since 2002, Lancashire will play all seven home County Championship fixtures at Old Trafford.
Liverpool will host the T20 Blast opener against Northants Steelbacks at the end of May.
And Sedbergh School will host a National Counties 50-over warm-up fixture between Lancashire against Cumberland, and Lancashire’s One-Day Cup game against Middlesex in July.
The Red Rose county return to Blackpool’s Stanley Park for a Royal London Cup fixture against Worcestershire.
County Championship fixtures
Sun 12 – 15 April - Lancashire vs Kent – Emirates Old Trafford
Sun 19 – 23 April - Gloucestershire vs Lancashire – The Brightside Ground
Sat 25 – 28 April - Warwickshire vs Lancashire - Edgbaston
Fri 1 – 4 May - Lancashire vs Essex – Emirates Old Trafford
Fri 15 – 18 May - Lancashire vs Somerset – Emirates Old Trafford
Fri 22 – 25 May - Hampshire vs Lancashire – Ageas Bowl
Sun 14 – 17 June - Yorkshire vs Lancashire – Scarborough
Sun 28 June – 1 July - Lancashire vs Warwickshire – Emirates Old Trafford
Sun 5 – 8 July - Northamptonshire vs Lancashire – County Ground, Northampton
Sun 23 - 26 August - Lancashire vs Surrey – Emirates Old Trafford
Sat 29 August – 2 Sept - Essex vs Lancashire - The Cloudfm County Ground
Tues 8 – 11 September – Lancashire vs Yorkshire – Emirates Old Trafford
Mon 14 – 17 September – Lancashire vs Gloucestershire – Emirates Old Trafford
Tues 22 – 25 September – Kent vs Lancashire – Canterbury
Royal London Cup fixtures
Sun 19 July – Lancashire vs Middlesex – Sedbergh School
Fri 24 July – Durham vs Lancashire – South Northumberland
Sun 26 July – Gloucestershire vs Lancashire – The Brightside Ground
Wed 29 July – Lancashire vs Worcestershire – Blackpool Cricket Club
Sun 2 August – Lancashire vs Sussex – Emirates Old Trafford
Tues 4 August – Lancashire vs Essex – Liverpool Cricket Club
Thurs 6 August – Kent vs Lancashire – Canterbury
Sun 9 August – Hampshire vs Lancashire – Newclose, Isle of Wight
Vitality Blast fixtures
Fri 29 May – Lancashire Lightning vs Northants Steelbacks – Liverpool Cricket Club
Sun 31 May – Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning – Pattonair County Ground
Thurs 4 June – Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning – Emerald Headingley
Fri 5 June – Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning – Edgbaston
Sun 7 June – Lancashire Lightning vs Durham – Emirates Old Trafford
Weds 10 June – Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emirates Old Trafford
Fri 12 June – Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons – Emirates Old Trafford
Sun 21 June – Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Old Trafford
Weds 24 June – Northants Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning – County Ground
Fri 26 June – Durham vs Lancashire – Emirates Riverside
Thurs 2 July – Lancashire vs Worcestershire Rapids – Emirates Old Trafford
Fri 3 July – Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning – Trent Bridge
Fri 10 July – Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Old Trafford
Sun 12 July – Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning, Blackfinch New Road