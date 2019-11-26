Southport & Birkdale Cricket Club miss out AGAIN as Lancashire choose to play outside the county once more

Southport and Birkdale Cricket Club have missed out on hosting a Lancashire fixture for a second successive season.

Instead Cumbria’s Sedbergh School has been selected – as it was in the summer of 2019 – and will host TWO games in 2020, following the release of next season’s fixture list.

But Paul Allott, the county’s director of cricket, has offered some hope of a return to the roster for Southport and Birkdale in the future.

He said: “Whilst there is not a fixture at Southport and Birkdale Cricket Club next year, Lancashire Cricket has a very good relationship with those at Trafalgar Road and remain committed to working closely together.

“As part of that, the club’s groundstaff team will provide support with the aim of getting Southport back on the rota, possibly as early as the 2021 season.”

The Red Rose will begin the new season with a three-day game against Durham MCCU at Old Trafford on Tuesday, April 7.

A week later, Glen Chapple’s side start their County Championship campaign – back in Division One following last summer’s promotion – with a home fixture against Kent at Old Trafford, starting on Sunday, April 12.

For the first time since 2002, Lancashire will play all seven home County Championship fixtures at Old Trafford.

Liverpool will host the T20 Blast opener against Northants Steelbacks at the end of May.

And Sedbergh School will host a National Counties 50-over warm-up fixture between Lancashire against Cumberland, and Lancashire’s One-Day Cup game against Middlesex in July.

The Red Rose county return to Blackpool’s Stanley Park for a Royal London Cup fixture against Worcestershire.

County Championship fixtures

Sun 12 – 15 April - Lancashire vs Kent – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun 19 – 23 April - Gloucestershire vs Lancashire – The Brightside Ground

Sat 25 – 28 April - Warwickshire vs Lancashire - Edgbaston

Fri 1 – 4 May - Lancashire vs Essex – Emirates Old Trafford

Fri 15 – 18 May - Lancashire vs Somerset – Emirates Old Trafford

Fri 22 – 25 May - Hampshire vs Lancashire – Ageas Bowl

Sun 14 – 17 June - Yorkshire vs Lancashire – Scarborough

Sun 28 June – 1 July - Lancashire vs Warwickshire – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun 5 – 8 July - Northamptonshire vs Lancashire – County Ground, Northampton

Sun 23 - 26 August - Lancashire vs Surrey – Emirates Old Trafford

Sat 29 August – 2 Sept - Essex vs Lancashire - The Cloudfm County Ground

Tues 8 – 11 September – Lancashire vs Yorkshire – Emirates Old Trafford

Mon 14 – 17 September – Lancashire vs Gloucestershire – Emirates Old Trafford

Tues 22 – 25 September – Kent vs Lancashire – Canterbury

Royal London Cup fixtures

Sun 19 July – Lancashire vs Middlesex – Sedbergh School

Fri 24 July – Durham vs Lancashire – South Northumberland

Sun 26 July – Gloucestershire vs Lancashire – The Brightside Ground

Wed 29 July – Lancashire vs Worcestershire – Blackpool Cricket Club

Sun 2 August – Lancashire vs Sussex – Emirates Old Trafford

Tues 4 August – Lancashire vs Essex – Liverpool Cricket Club

Thurs 6 August – Kent vs Lancashire – Canterbury

Sun 9 August – Hampshire vs Lancashire – Newclose, Isle of Wight

Vitality Blast fixtures

Fri 29 May – Lancashire Lightning vs Northants Steelbacks – Liverpool Cricket Club

Sun 31 May – Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning – Pattonair County Ground

Thurs 4 June – Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning – Emerald Headingley

Fri 5 June – Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning – Edgbaston

Sun 7 June – Lancashire Lightning vs Durham – Emirates Old Trafford

Weds 10 June – Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emirates Old Trafford

Fri 12 June – Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun 21 June – Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Old Trafford

Weds 24 June – Northants Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning – County Ground

Fri 26 June – Durham vs Lancashire – Emirates Riverside

Thurs 2 July – Lancashire vs Worcestershire Rapids – Emirates Old Trafford

Fri 3 July – Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning – Trent Bridge

Fri 10 July – Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Old Trafford

Sun 12 July – Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning, Blackfinch New Road