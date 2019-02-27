WIN tickets to Players Championship snooker at the Guild Hall

Snooker’s leading players will be at the Guild Hall in Preston next week for the Coral Players Championship – and here’s your chance to win tickets to the final.

n elite field of the best 16 players so far this season will compete for the trophy and a top prize of £125,000 in the ITV-televised tournament which runs from March 4 to 10.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is defending the title in a strong field which includes Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Mark Williams, John Higgins, Mark Allen and Neil Robertson.

O’Sullivan’s first-round match is against Barry Hawkins on the evening of Monday March 4.

Tickets for the tournament are still available and start at just £15 – for details see www.worldsnooker.com/tickets.

And here’s your chance to win TWO tickets to both sessions of the showpiece final on Sunday, March 10. Just answer this question:

How many times has Ronnie O’Sullivan won the World Championship?

a) 4

b) 5

c) 6

d) 7

Email your answer to: ivan@worldsnooker.com by 1pm on Monday March 4.

The winner will be picked at random and contacted by 1pm on Tuesday March 5. Please note that the prize is tickets only and does not include any travel or accommodation expenses.