See snooker’s top stars In Preston next month

The 2018/19 snooker season gets under way next month with the qualifying rounds of the Kaspersky Riga Masters and World Open, and you can see snooker’s top stars in action live at the Guild Hall in Preston.

The Kaspersky Riga Masters qualifying round runs from July 2 to 5, with the winners to go through to the final stages in Latvia from July 27-29.

Then it is the World Open qualifying round from July 6 to 9, with places in the final stages in China in August at stake.

Top stars competing in Preston will include Mark Selby, Shaun Murphy, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump, Barry Hawkins, Jimmy White, Mark Allen and Riga champion Ryan Day.

Tickets cost just £5, and with at least four tables in play during each session, it is a great chance to watch a wide range of the world’s top stars.

For ticket details visit www.prestonguildhall.co.uk