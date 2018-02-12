Rocket Ronnie in action on opening night at Guild Hall

Ronnie O’Sullivan will face Robert Milkins in the first round of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix in Preston next Monday.

The world ranking event runs from February 19 to 25 at the Guild Hall with snooker’s biggest stars battling for a top prize of £100,000.

The top 32 players on the one-year ranking list have qualified for the tournament.

Five-time world champion O’Sullivan tops that list and he will face Milkins on the opening evening of the tournament.

In the same session, Luca Brecel faces a match against Michael Georgiou, who earned a place with a dramatic victory in the final counting event, the Coral Shoot Out.

Other first round clashes to look out for include John Higgins against Ali Carter (Tuesday afternoon), Judd Trump taking on Michael White (Tuesday evening) and Mark Selby against Jimmy Robertson (Wednesday afternoon).

The full draw is: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Robert Milkins, Martin Gould v Yan Bingtao, Mark Allen v Xiao Guodong, John Higgins v Ali Carter, Shaun Murphy v Ricky Walden, Ryan Day v Jack Lisowski, Stephen Maguire v Li Hang, Luca Brecel v Michael Georgiou, Judd Trump v Michael White, Graeme Dott v Joe Perry, Neil Robertson v David Gilbert, Mark Selby v Jimmy Robertson, Ding Junhui v Mark King, Kyren Wilson v Mark Joyce, Anthony McGill v Cao Yupeng, Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

For the full playing schedule see www.worldsnooker.com.

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now and with a special Winter Offer currently running, they start from £13.05.

For ticket details call 01772 80 4444 or visit www.worldsnooker.com/tickets.