Judd Trump powers into quarter-finals in snooker’s Players Championship in Preston

Judd Trump cruised past Jimmy Robertson with a 6-0 win in the first round of the Coral Players Championship at the Guild Hall in Preston.

Trump, the world No.5 and Masters champion, opened up with a break of 105 and added two more century clearances to coast into the quarter-finals.

Jack Lisowski will be his next opponent after the world No.15 pulled off an unexpected 6-4 win over Kyren Wilson.

World No.7 Wilson was always playing catch-up as Lisowski steadied his way towards a 5-2 lead, including a clearance of 121.

Despite edging frame eight and then taking the ninth with a clearance of 83, Lisowski responded to sink a 110 break and book his place in the last eight.

In the afternoon session, world champion Mark Williams reeled off breaks of 118 and 131 on his way to a comfortable 6-2 victory over Ali Carter.

Wales Open winner Neil Robertson defeated Joe Perry 6-3, the world No.8 also making two century clearances.

The Australian will next face Williams for a place in the semi-finals on Thursday.