Burns still positive despite defeat in Glasgow

Preston potter Ian Burns feels that a good run of results is just around the corner, despite his latest defeat at the Dafabet Scottish Open in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old snooker star was always up against it against World No.37 Tom Ford – the pair have met on three past occasions with Ford winning 4-2 in each.

But in Glasgow, Burns eventually succumbed 4-1 in round one of the tournament, winning the first frame with a 68-break but then going down to an efficient performance from Ford.

“I made a decent break to go 1-0 up and I was in on 30,” said Burns.

“I just played a blue into a cluster of reds and didn’t quite land on one – just ended up missing a red.

“That kind of turned the whole match I think.

“I got in during the next frame on eight but ran short on a black, and again he’s cleared up – he never looked back after that.

“I only missed three or four balls and he played really well.

“There are no easy draws and it was always going to be a tough one.

“Surprisingly that’s probably the best I’ve felt all season.

“ It’s a funny game and you don’t have to do a lot to lose, that’s the frustrating thing about it.”

The Lancashire cueman has had a mixed season, with mostly round one exits but a run to the quarter-finals at the Paul Hunter Classic in Germany in August.

Burns will now head to qualifying for the D88 German Masters in Barnsley next week, and is feeling in confident form.

“I look forward to the German Masters qualifying just before Christmas,” he added.

“I’ll have a little break and over January I’ll practice on my own before starting again in February.

“The season’s been up and down really.

“I had a good run to the quarter-finals in the Paul Hunter, I’ve been to China three or four times, two of them by default because I was holed over.

“I’m doing all right but I know I can perform a lot better.

“But like I say it’s a funny old game because that’s the best I’ve felt in ages.”

