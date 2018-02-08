Silver winner Lutalo to be guest of honour at city’s big night

Olympic silver medallist, Lutalo Mohammed is set to be the guest of honour at this year’s GLL Preston Sports Awards.

The annual awards ceremony will take place on Friday, March 23, at Preston Guild Hall.

Mohammed, born and raised a few miles from London’s Olympic Stadium, began practising taekwondo at the age of three with his father Wayne, who has more than four decades of experience in martial arts.

In the summer of 2011 Mohammed joined the GB Academy, and has gone on to win medals in numerous competitions, including at London 2012 when he won a bronze in the -80kg category.

The Walthamstow-born athlete followed that up with bronze at the inaugural European Games in Baku three years later, before going one better with silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Mohammed said: “It is fantastic to be part of this years GLL Preston Sports Awards, to recognise all those who make community sport so strong in Preston. It will be an honour for me to speak at this event.

“This event is even more significant to me since GLL are the headline sponsor have supported me and so many young people like me to complete at the highest level.”

Jimmy Khan said; “We are looking forward to hearing about Lutalo’s successes in taekwondo.”

There will be 17 awards up for grabs.

Nominations are being accepted until February 19, so get your nominations in now for the following categories:

Coach of the Year Sponsored by BMW Bowker

Sports Club of the Year Sponsored by Surridge Sport

Volunteer of the Year (aged 14-24 years) Sponsored by Frank Whittle Partnership

Volunteer of the Year (aged 25 years plus) Sponsored by Preston City Council

Young Achiever (Under 21s) Sponsored by Millers Taxis

Achievement/ Performance of the Year Junior Male Sponsored by Plano

Achievement/ Performance of the Year Junior Female Sponsored by McDade Roberts

Achievement Performance of the Year Senior Sponsored by Shout Network

Sport for All award Sponsored by Preston’s College

Team Performance of the Year Junior Sponsored by Preston North End Community and Education Trust

Team Performance of the Year Senior Sponsored by Baluga Bar Preston

School of the Year Primary School Sponsored by Go Velo

School of the Year Secondary School Sponsored by Wallwork Nelson and Johnson

Community Club of the Year Sponsored by Ambulant Physiotherapy Ltd

Higher/Further Education Team of the Year award Sponsored by Preston City Council

Special Recognition/Service to Sport Sponsored by University of Central Lancashire

Lifetime Achievement Sponsored by John Turner Construction Group

Tickets are £25 each from the Guild Hall box office on 01772 804044 from February 1, until Thursday, March 15 and are non-refundable.