Silver medal success for trampolinist Henry Barnes at English Trampoline Finals

JumpUK gymnast Henry Barnes gained a magnificent silver medal at the English Trampoline Finals held recently at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Gymnasts had achieved qualification through a number of events held throughout England with some of Britain’s top trampolinists competing.

Barnes, aged 10, trains at JumpUK gymnastics and Trampoline Centre, which is based in Leyland.

This result comes after competing in the National Development finals a few weeks previously finishing fifth inBritain.

JumpUK also had other gymnasts competing at the English Championships with super results from all.

Millie Gradwell finished fourth in the nine to 10-year-old girls’ category, Evie Murray was seventh in the 11 to 12 girls section and Will Fothergill, in the 13-14 boys age group, was 11th.

There was also a good performance from Chloe Cattanach in the 15 to 16-year-old girls category, while at the gold performance levels, Lucy Moores finished in an excellent fourth in the same category – just behind some of Britain’s best at her age group.

In the synchronised events, Cattanach and her partner Amy Pickering finished a good fourth place inthe 15 to 16-year-old age group.

This was the final major domestic event of the British Gymnastics calendar for trampoline for 2018.

However, gymnasts will now train towards the North West Championships in December, with Lucy Moores also entering an FIG International Cup at the beginning of November.

