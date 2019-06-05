Seventh year for Skofic Sevens rugby tournament at Tarleton RUFC

Lancashire’s premier rugby sevens competition has beefed up even more this year.

The Jonathan Skofic Invitational Tournament at Tarleton RUFC on Saturday has attracted a record entry for its elite, social and women’s sections.

And for the best of the bunch it could earn them a ticket through to the RFU national finals later this month.

The Skofic event, now in its seventh year, will be bigger than ever with more than £1,000 in prize money on offer.

It is one of more than 30 regional qualifiers for the National Sevens.

Teams from across the north will do battle at Tarleton, with both the elite men’s and the women’s sides aiming to qualify for the English Finals.

“This is going to be the biggest and the best yet,” said Jack Skofic, the eldest of five rugby international brothers who annually host the event in memory of their late father Jonathan.

“The quality of rugby played is always a feature of the Skofic Sevens and it is one of the highlights of the year for rugby players and fans alike in this area.

“We’re expecting a big crowd and a fantastic atmosphere.”

The first games kick off at 10am on Saturday. The full day’s event will also have live music, DJs, a barbecue, gin bar and beer tents.