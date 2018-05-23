Samantha Murray’s on way to Sofia for World Cup 4

Ribble Valley Olympian Samantha Murray will be among seven senior Pentathlon GB athletes heading to Sofia for the fourth World Cup of the season.

The 2014 world champion will be looking to return to the form that saw her finish fifth at World Cup 2 in Los Angeles.

The women’s team is completed by Kate French, who made her first international appearance of the season at World Cup 3 in Hungary earlier this month, Dorking’s Francesca Summers, who had just finished her fashion degree in Paris, and Fotheringhay’s Jess Varley, who will be making her third World Cup appearance of the season.

Jo Muir, who was originally selected, has unfortunately been ruled out due to injury following a fall in training last week.

A strong men’s team will also be heading to the Bulgarian capital, led by Rio Olympian Jamie Cooke who recorded a top 10 finish at World Cup 2 in March. Cooke will be joined by Romford’s Tom Toolis and Salford’s Sam Curry in the men’s team in Sofia.

Toolis, who is currently studying for a Masters degree at St Mary’s University in London, has made the final on both of his international appearances this season, including the USA World Cup.

Curry, 24, completed a Masters degree in London last year before returning to train at Pentathlon GB’s National Training Centre at the University of Bath last September.

All seven athletes are part of Pentathlon GB’s World Class Programme with only Summers and Toolis currently based away from the National Training Centre.

It is the first time that a World Cup has ever been held in Bulgaria but the country has hosted many major events since the turn of the century, most recently the 2017 Under-17s European Championships.

Sofia played host to the 2016 European Championships which saw French, Murray and Muir claim team silver.