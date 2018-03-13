Samantha heading for Los Angeles

Samantha Murray has been named in the Pentathlon GB women’s team for World Cup 2 in Los Angeles later this month.

The Clitheroe athlete will be joined by Jess Varley, Jo Muir and Frankie Summers at the event, which takes place between March 27 and 31.

Murray will go into the event in impressive form.

She made it two wins from two last month when clinching victory at the second Pentathlon GB National Ranking Competition of the year in Bath.

Murray led from start to finish, as she continues to build on her success at the 2017 British Pentathlon Championships last June.

Pentathlon GB sent a young team to the opening World Cup of the season in Cairo this week, with Morecambe’s Georgia Hannam lining up with Gloucestershire’s Zoe Davison, after the withdrawals of Muir and Varley due to illness.

The two 19-year-olds joined fellow 19-year-old Kerenza Bryson and 20-year-old Charlie Follett, completing the Women’s line-up.

Murray and her GB team-mates have a busy year in store, with further World Cups in Kecskemet (May 3-7) and Sofia (May 23-27), before the World Cup Final in Astana, Kazakhstan from June 22-24.

The Senior European Championships take place in Hungary in mid-July, before the biggest event this year, the 2018 Senior World Championships, follows in September, with the altitude in Mexico City set to be a big factor in the event.

On home soil, the revamped British Open Modern Pentathlon Championships will take place in Bath on June 9 and 10 will see Great Britain’s best senior and junior pentathletes competing in a high-quality competition.