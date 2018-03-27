Sam’s all set for grand LA finale

Samantha Murray produced an assured display to qualify for Wednesday’s modern pentathlon women’s World Cup 2 final in Los Angeles.

Experience told in the British camp with Clitheroe ace Murray setting herself up perfectly after the opening two disciplines.

In Group B, the Olympic silver medal winner went for GB. The 28-year-old was making her first international appearance of the season.

Whilst some slight rustiness showed in the opening stages of her fence, Murray brushed that off quickly as she started to assert herself on her opponents. She finished inside the top 10 with 19 victories to her name.

Murray, who holds the modern pentathlon short course swim world record, then demonstrated her prowess in the pool with an impressive time of 2:12.48, second quickest in the group.

Behind her, Surrey’s Francesca Summers recorded a time of 2:26.17, leaving her in joint fourth place after the opening two disciplines, level on points with her British team-mate.

After a delay of more than two hours due to sunlight affecting the shooting targets, the Group B laser run finally got under way.

And nothing was going to put off the Pentathlon GB pair with both Murray and Summers maintaining their composure in the final discipline to guarantee their place in the women’s final, Murray crossing the line third and Summers eighth.

But in Group A, Northamptonshire’s Jess Varley and Gloucestershire’s Zoe Davison could not join the pair in the final.