Sam posts video to draw line under brother Joel Tomkins’ shame

Wigan full-back Sam Tomkins has re-ignited the debate over the bar incident involving him and brother Joel which brought shame on their club, by going public on the affair.

The former England international was fined £5,000 by Warriors on Sunday, while Joel was given a four-match ban and a £10,000 fine after a video emerged on social media of the pair’s involvement in a drunken episode in a Wigan bar in which bar staff were verbally abused.

Joel sent a public apology to the Lancashire Post’s sister newspaper the Wigan Observer, saying he was so drunk he did not remember the incident the following day and revealed the presence of another video.

Sam, who clearly played a minor role in the incident, on Tuesday took the unusual step of posting the second video on his Twitter account along with the full apology from his brother.

“This evening I have been sent the second video which Joel referenced in his statement this afternoon,” Sam tweeted, clearly hoping to draw a line under the saga.

“Joel understands the mistakes he has made and has personally apologised to every person in the footage.

“All apologies have been accepted.”

In his statement, Joel, the former dual-code England international, said he feels “deeply ashamed” by the incident in a bar in Standish, near Wigan, which was thought to have occurred five weeks ago.

“My hope is that the people who I have met in the past or meet in future will realise that my actions in the video were totally out of character, largely driven by alcohol, and do not reflect the person I am,” he said.

Sam has been named in Wigan’s 19-man squad for Thursday’s Super League game at Wakefield but Joel is facing an uncertain future.

Warriors are conducting a further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and say discussions are yet to take place over Joel’s long-term future.