Runners dash around Worden Park in Leyland

Hundreds braved the cold rain to shake off the mince pies in a Boxing Day 10k.

Runners of all ages pulled on their trainers and woolly hats, setting out for the run in Worden Park in Leyland.

Leyland Boxing day 10k

The first runner to complete the course was Adam Sciacca of Sale Harriers who finished in 32mins 12secs.

And the first woman to finish was Mandy Dohren who came in in 38mins 32secs.

Organiser of the run Steve Ashcroft said: “It was excellent, we had at least 450 finishers.

“It was a bit wet and muddy but it went well, they came in in good times.

Leyland Boxing day 10k

“We had no injuries.

“There was a great atmosphere, it’s always a very good event.

“It’s one of our more popular races.”

Runners started the run at the gate in the car park.

Leyland Boxing day 10k

The first three miles of the circuit took runners around Worden Park.

They then went out of the park, through a farm and down Runshaw Lane before re-entering the park coming back to the finish line.

The next run organised by Steve is the Garstang 10k which takes place on Sunday, January 14.

To book onto the event see ukroadraces.info