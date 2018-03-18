Under-fire Eddie won’t lose sleep

England 15 Ireland 24

Eddie Jones made light of being booed by disgruntled supporters after England’s defeat at Twickenham that saw Ireland crowned Grand Slam champions.

The Irish bettered the Six Nations title claimed last weekend by completing only the third clean sweep in their history, as England slumped to a first home loss in the tournament since 2012.

Jones was jeered as he gave his post match interview on the pitch – a first for the Australian whose 28-Test reign has now been marred by three successive defeats.

“I didn’t hear it. Have you got a recording of it, I’ll listen to it later, it’ll put me to sleep tonight,” Jones aid

“The only thing I can control is coaching the team. I can’t control what you say, what the crowd does. All I can do is coach to the best of my ability.”