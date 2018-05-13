Red Rose romp to seven-try triumph

Lancashire racked up a second high-scoring win in their pursuit of another rugby union County Championship title.

They stormed to a 35-0 lead before half-time against Eastern Counties at Sedgley Park, before finally emerging with a 52-31 victory.

Former Fylde fly-half Steve Collins kicked a penalty and converted all seven tries, which were scored by Vale of Lune’s Jordan Dorrington (two), former Preston Grasshoppers forward Phil Mills (two), Hoppers No 8 Matt Lamprey, ex-Fylde back Scott Armstrong and Collins himself.

Holders Lancashire remain top of the northern group of the Bill Beaumont County Championship, heading Yorkshire on points difference.

They will be aiming to secure a return to Twickenham when they take on Cheshire at Fylde on Saturday.