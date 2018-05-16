Title-winning Preston Grasshoppers captain commits future to the club

Preston Grasshoppers have completed their first major piece of business after promotion with the news that title-winning captain Paul Millea is staying put.

The 34-year-old will lead the club on its return to the National League Two North next season after being instrumental as the Lightfoot Lane club won the North Premier championship.

“I am delighted to have re-signed with my boyhood club,” Millea said.

“It’s been a huge honour to lead the club this season and the decision to stay was a very easy one.

“I would like to thank everyone involved this year both on and off field for making it a season to remember.

“I’m excited to be part of the club’s future starting with what will hopefully be a great season back in National Two North.”

‘PJ’ is closing in on 250 career league appearances and has extensive experience at National One and National Two level as well as having played county rugby for Cheshire.

“PJ has been a vitally important member of the squad this season,” said head coach Paul Arnold.

“His leadership on and off the pitch has been superb and his experience will be important as we return to the National Leagues.”