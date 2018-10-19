Preston Grasshoppers learn from past mistakes

Head coach Paul Arnold believes the victory over Macclesfield on Saturday was a sign of progression by his Preston Grasshoppers team.

The men from Lightfoot Green ended a four-match losing run by getting the better of their Cheshire visitors 19-11 in a hard-fought encounter.

The hosts after building up a commanding lead had to withstand a late fightback from Macclesfield.

In a couple of previous games this season, Hoppers have found themselves in similar positions but have folded to lose in the final few minutes.

However, they rose to the challenge on Saturday to get the job done and collect the win.

It was an illustration to Arnold that his men are coming to terms with the demands placed on them after winning promotion back to the National League North Two.

“That goes for anything in life – you learn from your mistakes,” said Arnold.

“There have been a couple of games which we have lost when we should have won this season.

“I’m particularly thinking about the games against Huddersfield and Otley where we were leading and mistakes cost us.

“It is a big learning curve, so it was great to get the win against Macclesfield and hold on to the lead.

“I think it is a sign of progression that we were able to see out the last 10 minutes.

“It shows that the players do know what they are doing even if it might have given some of the supporters heart failure.”

Arnold – who a has discovered a few extra grey hairs on his head over the past few weeks – was also pleased that his team were able to diffuse Macclesfield’s late charge without the need to call upon himself off the bench.

“I think the fact that I didn’t come on – that my experience wasn’t needed – was also a good thing,” he added. “It might mean I can retire soon.”

This weekend, Hoppers travel to face Leicester Lions, who are below them in the table but are in good form of late.

“Leicester lost their first five games, but have won their last two,” said Arnold.

“They are on a bit of a roll, but I’m confident that we can go there and win.

“It seems like home form is key in this league this season. Everybody is very strong at home so we are going to have to be at our best this weekend.”