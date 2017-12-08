In-form Billingham sure to provide stern test for Hoppers

Billingham make their first visit to Preston Grasshoppers tomorrow in a clash of two teams which are on a roll in the North Premier League.

Although Billingham are only fifth in the table, they have a game in hand and have won seven games on the trot for an overall record of eight victories and three defeats.

Leaders Hoppers have won nine in a row and remain unbeaten, with their only blemish in 12 games being the draw at Hull early in the campaign.

Hoppers will make a late decision from a squad of 19, which compared to last week, includes Sam Gale and James Fitzpatrick, back from injury, Alex Hurst, who was unavailable, and Matt Frings who has forced his way into contention.

Vale of Lune head to Cheshire in North One West to take on a Northwich side which lies fourth after eight wins and three defeats.

Table-topping Vale’s romp against Warrington last week took their record to nine victories and one defeat. Unsurprisingly, they name the same line-up as last Saturday.

After their third win in 13 games last week, Fylde have a second successive home game, hosting second-placed Darlington Mowden Park in National League One. Fylde remain in last place, nine points behind the 13th-placed club, Loughborough Students.

Hoppers (from): Jordan, Trueman, Fitzpatrick, Stott, Hurst, Crosley, Ward, Squirrell; Mabaya, Millea, Altham, Roddy, Arnold, Granby, A Murray, Frings, Trippier, Gale, Lamprey.

Vale: J Dorrington; Jacques, Owens, B Dorrington, Hall; Finan, Swarbrick; Ferguson, Powers, Pillow, Fellows, Crookall, Ayrton, Stewart, Wallbank. Replacements: Cowey, Cvijanovic, Ramwell.