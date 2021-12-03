Preston Grasshoppers are aiming to extend home run

The most northerly team in the North Premier League are fifth in the table, following seven victories, one draw and two defeats, both of which have come away from home.

They have a game in hand on second-placed Hoppers after their clash with leaders Otley was postponed last weekend, but won their previous three outings.

Hoppers have won their last four, home and away, and have eight victories and a draw since their only defeat, at Otley, back in September.

Hoppers’ head coach Paul Arnold (photo: Mike Craig)

Skipper Christian Taylor is back at hooker tomorrow, and Sam Gale returns to the back row, with Ben Dorrington on the bench. Jordan Dorrington is back on the wing after injury and there is a first appearance among the replacements for Josh Rourke, who has been running in impressive tries for the seconds.

Fly-half Tom Walker has been chosen for the Lancashire Under-20s squad, along with club-mates Max Gardner, Alessandro Minnozzi and Will Fryer and Garstang’s Matthew Sutcliffe.

Vale of Lune face late selection issues for their trip to Birkenhead Park in North One West, with Billy Swarbrick unavailable at scrum-half and the benchmen still to be named.

Max Cross switches back to centre, Reuben Orr comes into the back row and Matt Mount moves to lock, with Owen Branford propping.

The clubs are side by side on 27 points in the table, with seventh-placed Park having two games in hand.

After suffering only their third defeat of the season last week, Fylde could hardly have tougher visitors tomorrow than Stourbridge.

The Midlanders have won all 10 games in National Two North to sit top of the table, while Fylde have dropped back to fifth, five points behind Stourbridge, who have two games in hand.

It was a very different story when the clubs met pre-Covid, when Fylde won 41-19 at home and 64-12 away as Stourbridge went on to finish 11th.

Hoppers: Browne; J Dorrington, Crow, Stott, Spence; Walker, Squirrell; Mabaya, Taylor, Altham, Naylor, Murray, Gale, Harrison, Lamprey. Replacements: Trippier, B Dorrington, Rourke.