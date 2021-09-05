Preston Grasshoppers 77, Northwich 0: Hoppers off to a flyer on opening day

Equally pleased was head coach Paul Arnold, who said: “We did everything we wanted to. Our work-rate, desire and defence were excellent and we were able to show that we have an exciting and dangerous young back line.

“The return of Sam Gale brought a good balance to the back row, alongside Matt Lamprey and Toby Harrison.”

Although he promised not to be too hard on his side, Arnold admitted: “We still have things to work on and at times our accuracy in attack let us down - we went a bit wild on occasions.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match action from Preston Grasshoppers' win over Northwich (photo: Mike Craig)

And the coach knows things can only get harder next Saturday when Hoppers travel to Otley. But, in the meantime, everyone can look back with a lot of satisfaction on an afternoon which started with a try inside two minutes and offered a continuous stream of them thereafter.

Indeed, the longest time they went without a score was 18 minutes. They ran in four tries in 12 minutes either side of half-time and another four in the final quarter of an hour.

Eight players bagged touchdowns – lock Luke Procter, centre Sam Stott, No 8 Matt Lamprey and replacement wing Tyler Spence with two apiece, and one each for skipper Christian

Taylor, centre Jordan Dorrington, full-back Ben Pearson and winger Will Clapham, who was later stretchered off with a knee injury.

Several of the tries came from clinical turnovers as Northwich continued to run into brick walls and others were down to thrilling handling and finishing. Young fly-half Tom Walker converted seven of the them and kicked an early penalty for a 17-point haul, as well as displaying promising creative flair.

Northwich never got into the game, falling off tackles right from the start and suffering a mauling in the scrums, where they were regularly shunted backwards by a powerful Preston pack.

They also collected the only yellow card of the game, when forward Tomas Wilson was sin binned for a high tackle in the shadow of his own posts.

Hoppers showed plenty of enterprise throughout in a non-stop performance that kept the sizeable crowd on its toes and had the four-try bonus point in the bag before half-time.

Encouragingly, they showed no let-up and were still swarming towards the Northwich line deep into stoppage time.

There will undoubtedly be harder afternoons ahead – but, for now, Hoppers can bask in the glow of a job well done in their first outing for a year and a half.