Leicester Tigers coach Borthwick is crowned coach of the year

The Tigers boss, 42, claimed the crown after a table-topping campaign that saw his side rack up 20 wins, enjoy an unbeaten home record and their best winning run in 25 years.

Leicester take on Northampton Saints in the Premiership semi-final this weekend and Borthwick hopes his players can continue making him feel ‘privileged’ as he prowls the Mattioli Woods Welford Road touchline.

The former England skipper said: “I’m obviously very happy.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick.

“Individual awards are very rarely that – they’re usually representative of team effort.

“I’m very privileged to work with a fantastic group of players and a fantastic support team around them.

“It’s a delight to go in each day and try to move the team forward.”

It proved to be a great night for Tigers in the capital with four players featuring in the BT Sport Dream Team and fly-half George Ford grabbing the Gilbert Golden Boot.

Borthwick believes the number of Leicester players represented demonstrates the unified effort by all involved this year.

“I think what it says is that everyone’s worked really hard,” he said.

“Everyone’s worked really hard to learn. Everyone’s determined and there’s a great hunger.

“I think that’s helped us a lot.”

Saracens flanker Ben Earl scooped the Gallagher Player of the Season prize for his starring role in the back row for Mark McCall’s men.

And his teammate, Max Malins, was named top try-scorer.

London Irish’s Henry Arundell secured the Land Rover Discovery of the Season prize and Justin Clegg took home the Community Player of the Season award.

Gloucester’s Louis Rees-Zammit snagged the Famous Grouse Try of the Season voted for by the fans.

Borthwick, meanwhile beat out competition from George Skivington, Mark McCall, Tabai Matson, and Chris Boyd to scoop his prestigious crown.

And the former second row star was keen to stress the quality of directorship the league has to offer.

He said: “It's been a really competitive league.

“Every single week you have to perform because the standard of the opposition is tremendously high.”

The Tigers’ bid to crown their stellar season with a first Premiership title in nine years continues at home against the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

And Borthwick added: “[We’re] Just concentrating on the immediate challenge in front of us.

“All I’m thinking about is this Saturday against Northampton.

“[The semi-final] is going to be a great challenge, it’s one that we’re looking forward to.