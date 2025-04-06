Hull Ionians 53 Preston Grasshoppers 52: Try-fest ends in defeat for Hoppers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a try fest in Hull, as Hoppers and Hull Ionians scored eight tries each, with 105 points scored.

It was a late Lewis Minikin penalty that saw the Ionians scrape the win as Dan Orwin’s Hoppers picked up two crucial bonus points.

The opening 20 minutes saw two tries for Ionians, from William Yates and Alan Hudson.

Hoppers responded with two tries in four minutes. The first through Tyler Spence, who sprinted over after Sammy Russell broke through.

Hoppers head coach Dan Orwin (photo: Mike Craig)

Freeman followed that up with another well worked try in the other corner, the ball travelled coast to coast, before Ree made an excellent offload to play him in.

Ionians scored two more before the half-hour mark through Cam Burnhill, securing a bonus point early on. The first came as the ball travelled across the backline after their maul came close.

His second came after Mewburn produced a storming run before two quick passes saw him dive into the corner.

Hoppers got one back through Freeman, who powered his way over after the ball travelled out wide from the maul.

And Spence secured a first-half bonus point after picking out an Ionians pass, and sprinting over from 50 metres out.

Just three minutes into the second 40, Ionians had scored from close range after an early maul pushed them up to the line.

Almost immediately after, Hoppers got their fifth after powering over from close range.

Two tries for Ionians grew their lead, the first from Thomas Winch who was on the end of an excellent passing move, finished off nicely in the corner.

The second was an excellent solo score from Yates, who picked up his own clearance before sprinting over.

Izaak Gosling helped Hoppers respond immediately when he tumbled over after they quickly built up the pitch.

With thirteen minutes to go, Ionians went past the 50-point mark after Minikin slipped past a missed tackle to score.

Ree scored two quick tries to give Hoppers the lead for the first time, the first after he dived on a Spence dink, the second after Hoppers made a great break, giving Ree so much space to score in.

But with three minutes to go, they were penalised for an offside, and Minikin coolly slotted his penalty to edge Ionians into a one point lead.

And despite building themselves up the pitch, with a potential chance for a drop goal, Hoppers couldn’t quite get a chance off, and after an entertaining affair, Hoppers came back with two well deserved points, but were so close to more.