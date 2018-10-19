Rugby League World Cup to be displayed in Preston at Harris exhibition

Preston is still in with a fighting chance to be a host city for the Rugby League World Cup.

A bid to become a host city for a team has jumped all the hoops to make the next round.

Speaking at a meeting at Preston City Council coun Peter Kelly said: “We are now through to the next round and the decision will be made in January.”

However in the meantime the councillor told members that Preston would be exhibiting the Cup at the Harris in December.

After the meeting coun Kelly told the Post: “Preston is bidding for host city status.

“As part of the bid for the host cities they give us the opportunity to have the World Cup for an exhibition.

“They want to build up a three year programme and if we are successful they will work with us in the future.

“There are 16 cities which will be chosen to host a team. We won’t be hosting a match because we don’t have the facilities, we’d be hosting a team.

“The host team will commit to spending a day a week while they are embedded with us to do activities to promote the game among young people.

“They would live and eat and drink in the city but as part of the programme they will work with us.”

Asked what the likelihood of Preston securing a team might be coun Kelly said: “I have no idea, it’s very tight. I think we’ve done as much as we can. We taken on recommendations and from there the assessors make a judgement.”

Watch this space for dates of the exhibition at the Harris.