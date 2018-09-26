Revealed: Sharks’ secret fitness weapon

Never mind fancy health drinks or the latest fitness gear, the key to good health and fitness is much closer to home.

Out on the pitch, they’re the epitome of fitness; powerful, strong and tough.

The award-winning Leesa mattress features a unique combination of three premium foam layers

To get there, Sale Sharks squad go through the mill - training, eating properly and hitting the gym.

Reaching that professional level of fitness takes dedication, effort and best equipment and advice.

But there is one key thing that the Sharks incorporate into their every day routine that we could all do, and that has the potential to bring us all a step closer to better health.

A good night’s rest.

John Kirkpatrick, Sale Sharks Head of Strength and Conditioning, says sleep is a key component for success on the field.

“Sleep is now a vital part of the players’ recovery programme after training and playing, and we are starting to see that it can play as big a part in player health and performance as good nutrition and diet.”

As a result, almost all of the first team squad and youth team players now sleep on award-winning Leesa mattress, developed to carefully support any shape or size, from a super strong prop forward or a sprightly winger.

Kirkpatrick added: “The Leesa mattress has been great in allowing players to recuperate properly – some of them sleep as much as ten hours after games.”

Earlier this year Sale Sharks, the North West’s only Premiership Rugby team, extended its partnership with leading mattress company Leesa UK to the end of the 2018/19 season.

Former English international rugby union player Mark Cueto MBE, now Sale Sharks’ commercial director, said at the time: “The importance of a good night’s sleep before a big game cannot be underestimated, and the overall effect of sleep quality on players’ training and performance is critical.

“Sleep plays a major role in ensuring the players are fully prepared mentally and physically for each fixture. A lower quality of sleep increases the possibility of fatigue, lower energy levels, and poor focus. It may also slow recovery post-game.

“Whether you’re a professional rugby player or not, getting the proper amount of sleep is necessary to face the world with your best foot forward.”

What makes a great mattress?

The award-winning Leesa mattress features a unique combination of three premium foam layers designed to meet the needs of individual body shapes and sleeping styles.

The 15cm base foam layer provides strength, durability and structure, while the 5cm memory foam middle layer delivers body contouring and pressure relief.

The top layer ensures air flows through, avoiding over-heating – which can be a problem for rival mattresses - and providing the right degree of ‘bounce’.

The Leesa mattress has over 12,000 five-star reviews worldwide, and has been awarded Which? Best Buy, Good Housekeeping Institute Approved, Men’s Health Lab Approved, and Evening Standard Best Top Pick.

Good sleep for all

The Leesa One-Ten programme donates one new mattress for every ten sold, to support organisations serving homeless or at-risk men, women and children.

Over 30,000 mattresses have been donated since Leesa started in 2015.

Find out more about the Leesa mattress and the Leesa One-Ten programme at www.leesa.co.uk