Preston Sports Awards celebrates city’s achievements

The 14th annual GLL Preston Sports Awards 2019 was a glittering affair at the Guild Hall.

The evening was opened by a spectacular display from the winners of Preston’s Primary Schools’ Dance festival, Sherwood Primary School.

Lifetime Achievement Award: winners Peter Warden and Eamonn McNamara and Derek Langley (GLL)

The event hosted by Granada Reports’ Paul Crone, and Derek Langley – the former recruitment manager for Manchester United – gave an insight into his 50-plus years’ involvement in football and how he had been involved in nurturing players who have become household names.

Each year the judges face a challenging task of shortlisting and this year was no exception with the event showcasing the amazing achievements of Preston’s Clubs, volunteers and athletes over the past year.

The finale of the evening saw both Eamonn McNamara and Peter Warden being recognised for their dedication, enthusiasm and involvement in sport through their voluntary roles, amassing more than 100 years between them.

Jimmy Khan, GLL partnership manager, said. “The 14th annual GLL Preston Sports Awards delivered another memorable evening recognising sporting talent and those behind the scenes that make everything possible.

Team Performance of the Year: Winners Preston Swimming Club Masters Squad, and Chris Griffiths (Real Care Support)

“It was inspiring to hear about the volunteers and a highlight for me was hearing about Zuleikha Chikh’s achievements who is now also honoured to be in the top 30 most influential ‘Muslim Women in Sport’ power list in the world 2019.”

WINNERS

Coach of the Year Sponsored by BMW Bowker: Daniel Jude (Larches and Savick Boxing Club)

Sports Club of the Year Sponsored by Surridge Sport: Preston Netball Club

Young Achiever: Eric Jones (on behalf of Millars Taxis) and Winner Jayla Stocks,

Volunteer of the Year* (aged 14-24 years) Sponsored by Frank Whittle Partnership: Zuleikha Chikh (various clubs and organisations)

Volunteer of the Year (aged 25 years plus) Sponsored by the Centre for Volunteering and Community Leadership at University of Central Lancashire: Laura Rushton (Various Clubs)

Young Achiever* (Under-21s) Sponsored by Millers Taxis: Jayla Stocks (City of Preston Gymnastics Club)

Achievement/ Performance of the Year Junior Male Sponsored by Ashton Joinery: Daniel Wilson (Various Cricket Clubs)

Achievement/ Performance of the Year Junior Female Sponsored by The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre: Bethany Ellis (Preston Table Tennis Association)

Achievement Performance of the Year Senior Sponsored by Shout Network: Michael Aspinall (Gymnastics and Trampolining)

Sport for All award Sponsored by Preston North End Community and Education Trust: Darryl McNichol (Sir Tom Finney Preston Soccer Centre)

Team Performance of the Year Junior Sponsored by Preston Sports Forum: Preston Harriers – Under 13’s Girls 4 x 100m Sprint relay team

Team Performance of the Year Senior Sponsored by Real Care Support : Preston Swimming Club Masters Squad.

School of the Year Primary School Sponsored by Go Velo: St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

School of the Year Secondary School Sponsored by Wallwork Nelson and Johnson: Christ the King Catholic HS

Community Organisation of the Year Sponsored by Ambulant Physiotherapy Ltd : Sir Tom Finney Preston Soccer Centre and Football Club

Higher/ Further Education Team of the Year Sponsored by Preston City Council: Preston’s College Football Academy.

Special Recognition/ Service to Sport Sponsored by UCLan: Deborah Gardner (Preston Netball Club)

Lifetime Achievement Sponsored by Greenwich Leisure Ltd – Joint award Eamonn McNamara and Peter Warden.