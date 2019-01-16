Preston Sports Awards are here again – here’s how to nominate your choice

The 14th annual GLL Preston Sports Awards will be held at Preston Guild Hall next month, with a range of new and existing sponsors involved.

The launch event this week – sponsored by Baluga Bar, Preston – gave organisers a platform to hear from previous award winners, including Marilyn Gregson (former chairperson of Preston Panthers Disability Sports Club), who won the 2018 Lifetime Achievement award.

Gymnast Grace Dickinson, who was recently selected for the Great Britain performance pathway in 2019, gave guests a fantastic display.

Headline sponsor Jimmy Khan, partnership manager at Greenwich Leisure Ltd said: “GLL is delighted to be in a position where we are still the headline sponsor for this prestigious event, which recognises the commitment, determination and the achievements of athletes, clubs and volunteers across the city.

“I am convinced that this year will be just as competitive as the previous 13 years.

“However, the process isn’t judged as a competition, it recognises the achievements and strides that have been made across the sporting fraternity.

“I would urge everyone to submit their nominations now that the nominations are being invited.”

The big night at the Guild Hal is Friday, March 22, when there will be 17 awards up for grabs.

Nominations are being accepted until 8pm on Monday, February 18.

Categories are as follows:

Coach of the Year Sponsored by BMW Bowker

Sports Club of the Year Sponsored by Surridge Sport

Volunteer of the Year* (aged 14-24 years) Sponsored by Frank Whittle Partnership

Volunteer of the Year (aged 25 years plus) Sponsored by the Centre fo Volunteering and Community Leadership at UCLan

Young Achiever* (Under 21’s) Sponsored by Millers Taxis

Achievement/ Performance of the Year Junior Male Sponsored by Ashton Joinery

Achievement/ Performance of the Year Junior Female Sponsored by The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre

Achievement Performance of the Year Senior Sponsored by Shout Network

Sport for All award Sponsored by Preston North End Community and Education Trust

Team Performance of the Year Junior Sponsored by Preston Sports Forum

Team Performance of the Year Senior Sponsored by Real Care Solutions

School of the Year Primary School Sponsored by Go Velo

School of the Year Secondary School Sponsored by Wallwork Nelson and Johnson

Community Club of the Year Sponsored by Ambulant Physiotherapy Ltd

Higher/ Further Education Team of the Year Sponsored by Preston City Council

Special Recognition/ Service to Sport Sponsored by University of Central Lancashire

Lifetime Achievement Sponsored by Greenwich Leisure Ltd

Nomination forms are available from local leisure centres, Preston Town Hall, or can be obtained by emailing prestonsportsforum@yahoo.com

These can be e-mailed to prestonsportsforum@yahoo.com or can be handed in at Fulwood or Westview Leisure Centre receptions clearly labelled for the attention of Kate Youngman.

Tickets are £25 each (normal surcharges apply) available to purchase at Preston Guild Hall Box Office on 01772 804444 from February 1, 2019.