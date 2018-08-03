Preston rower Graeme Thomas is aiming to make history

Preston’s Graeme Thomas is chasing history this weekend as he hunts a first ever men’s quadruple sculls gold for Great Britain at the European Rowing Championships.

The British squad breezed through to the final in their heat in Glasgow, finishing second to the Netherlands – who will provide a stern test again in the gold medal race.

“It was all about making sure we got off the line cleanly and got into a good rhythm with a good pace.

“It is important to get into the top two because that is what qualifies for the final,” said Thomas (pictured).

“We were there or thereabouts at half-way. Russia went out quite hard but we tracked them down and eased off. We’ll leave the battle with the Dutch for the final.

“That was just all about qualifying for the final and getting through the easy way.”

Meanwhile across the city, ourth place is not what the British squad ordered but Lancashire’s Steven Burke is keen not to cast their European Track Cycling Championship hopes to one side.

The team pursuit quartet featuring Olympic champion Burke, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood were predicted for big things at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

But stopping the clock in 3:58.529 ensured a tough passage to the gold-medal race awaits, set to face Italy in Friday’s first round – the nation that finished on top of the pile after qualification, nearly two seconds clear of the British team.

A tricky ask it may be but Burke has seen and done it all before, remaining confident the home crowd will have plenty to cheer before the weekend.

