Preston jockey’s big day at Ascot

Preston-born jockey Cameron Noble is hoping Saturday will bring the biggest win of his career as he prepares to ride at Britain’s richest raceday, QIPCO British Champions Day, at Ascot Racecourse.

The 20-year-old jockey will be riding Another Batt in the Balmoral Handicap (Sponsored by QIPCO) – the richest mile handicap race in Europe and the final race of QIPCO British Champions Day.

Noble’s biggest win of his career so far came in the Ayr Gold Cup last month, however it had to be shared after his horse Baron Bolt crossed the line neck and neck with Son Of Rest and jockey Chris Hayes.

The race was declared the first ever dead-heat in the history of the prestigious race, which was first run in 1804.

Noble, who is an apprentice jockey to Newmarket-based trainer Michael Bell, admitted he is still looking for a first marquee win all to his own.

“The Ayr Gold Cup was a defining moment in my career, however with it being a dead heat I’m still on the hunt for a big race win that is truly my own – what better day to do it then on QIPCO British Champions Day.

“Another Batt has a chance on his best form with some top quality performances in 2017 – three of his four wins have come on good to soft so the ground shouldn’t be too much of an issue either,” Noble said.

He will be looking for his first ever win at Ascot racecourse in his first ever ride at QIPCO British Champions Day.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to ride at QIPCO British Champions Day, these are the days what it’s all about and what makes you get out of bed in the morning.

“To be there and be a part of the day is great, but to have a winner tomorrow, that would top it all off.”

QIPCO British Champions Day marks the finale to the European Flat racing season where some of the finest horses and jockeys from around the world will be battling it out on the famous Ascot turf for a record-breaking £4.47m in prize money.

