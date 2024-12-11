Preston Ice Skating Coach wins national award

An Ice Skating Coach from Preston has won a prestigious UK Coaching award, in recognition of their work helping people of all abilities and ages to ‘Live Better’.

Louise Walden-Edwards, Founder and Director of VO:ICE Fitness and Wellbeing Academy, has been announced as the winner for the UK Coaching Online Coach of the Year Award, which recognises a coach who delivers #GreatCoaching online via social media, apps or other online methods.

After being presented with her award, Walden-Edwards reflected: “I'm a little bit overwhelmed and I may have got a bit emotional, anybody who knows me know that's not like me at all.

"Coaching so important to me because I love it.

“I love everything about it, I love being able to share my knowledge but as I'm learning, as my career progresses, that it's not always about sharing my knowledge, it's actually about making people feel amazing about themselves and I am relentless, I just believe in people no matter what, and I keep going and going and going and I don't give up on them, and eventually they give in and just join me which means we get great results.

“I think it's so important to celebrate coaches, a few weeks ago, I was coaching a student, and for some reason, she was just blocked and I couldn't get her to do anything.

“I had no clue why and I kept saying, ‘is it something I've done?, can we try something different?’ and I just couldn't get it.

“Eventually she started to get upset, so I asked what was wrong and she explained she was feeling lonely.

“I had got it all wrong, I was so focused on technique and trying to make her do something technical but I realized in that very moment, she didn't need the coach me, she needed the friend, coach me.

“That's why coaching is so important, because we're changing lives, not just in a sporting sense, we're so much more than sport.

“We're humans, we're people, we're influences, and we're friends, and so my students make me better, too.”

Walden-Edwards has shown a dedication to a person-centred approach throughout her career with a coaching method that focuses directly on the individual and their abilities.

This uniquely tailored approach has allowed her to support her pupils in realising their own goals and achievements whilst encouraging them to stretch and grow.

She works with individuals of all ages from seven to 81 as well as individuals with learning difficulties or/and physical impairments, with some aiming to become champion skaters whilst others are just looking to sport to get fit or simply just as a way to engage with others.

By providing a supporting and nurturing environment with unwavering encouragement, Walden-Edwards is said to go above and beyond for her client’s developing relationships where successes become mutually recognised and each party is dedicated to the goals they have set.

Whilst engaging with individuals across the digital space presents a unique set of challenges in promoting long term engagement, Walden-Edward’s commitment and enthusiasm has seen her pupil base grow whilst still retaining existing students who have now worked with her for a number of years.

The UK Coaching Awards is regarded as the most prestigious event within the coaching community, established to recognise the invaluable role coaches play in building a happier and healthier society.

Previous award winners have included Sarina Wiegman, Judy Murray, Aston Moore and the coaches behind Lucy Bronze and Ben Stokes’ path to success.

UK Coaching’s CEO Mark Gannon congratulated Walden-Edwards on her award, and for the profound coaching efforts that saw her honoured as part of the annual celebration:

“This is our favourite night of the year because it offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate the remarkable coaches who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional experiences for those they coach.

“Louise, and all our winners, finalists and nominees should take extreme pride in what they have achieved. Great coaching and coaches make such an impact on individual’s lives, and within their communities helping to keep a whole nation active.

“Coaches are often unsung heroes, setting the right environment for their participants, supporting their growth and success through sport and physical activity and contribution to a healthy and active nation.

“From the finalists to the very worthy winners, and on behalf of the whole coaching workforce, it’s an honour to recognise such inspirational individuals like Louise who truly deserve this spotlight."

Find out more about this year’s winners and the awards by heading to www.ukcoaching.org/uk-coaching-awards.