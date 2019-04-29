Preston have got the winning feeling back in Palace Shield

From rock bottom to top of the table, rejuvenated Preston seem to be enjoying life in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Relegated from the Northern League Division One last year – after failing to win a game all season – Mohammad Nauman’s men went top of the early Premier Division table with their second successive win at the weekend.

In a rain-affected encounter reduced to 32 overs per side, Preston were convincing 56-run victors over Eccleston at West Cliff.

Nauman led the way with the bat with an unbeaten 46 and he was ably assisted by Nawazish Ali (29) and Nazam Farooq Shahbaz (33 not out) as the home side closed on 156-5.

In reply, Rizwan Hussain took 5-32 as Eccleston fell well short of the required run rate, eventually closing on 100-9. Michael Robert Atkinson scored 31.

Vernon Carus were denied victory at Great Eccleston despite a wonderful opening partnership between Ian Dunn (113 not out) and Mark Hardiker (62).

After being put in to bat, the pair put on 145 for the first wicket as Vernons eventually closed on 206-2 off 38 overs.

Handed a revised target of 133 to win from 27 overs, Great Ecc were indebted to some big-hitting from Joe Davies (65 not out).

He smashed three sixes to guide the home side to victory. Morecambe made it two wins out of two when they got the better of Penwortham at Woodhill Lane.

Mark Woodhead (29) top scored for the home side as they closed on 140-8. Sam Ryding took 3-39.

In reply, no batsman for Penwortham was able to reach double figures apart from Tom Nowlan, who hit an excellent half century.

The rain brought a premature end to proceedings with the visitors on 108-8 off 40.1 overs – well behind the required run rate.

And excellent bowling performance set up New Longton up for an excellent win over Fylde at home.

Chris Hadfield took 5-23 as the visitors were dismissed for 121 off 35.5 overs. Set a revised target, New Longton finished on 105-6 with Adam Gillibrand (40) and Sajid Nalbandh (35) impressing. Anthony Ellison took 4-47.

A low-scoring encounter at Mad Nook ended with South Shore defeating Standish by 36 runs.

Sam Callow took 5-46 and Darren Monckton 3-34 as the home side were bowled out for 97. Amjad Mehmood top scored with 27.

In Standish’s reply, Mitch Bolus took 5-26 and Mehmood 3-12 as the visitors were bowled out for 61.

Only 19 overs were bowled in the match between Croston and Lancaster at Old Emanuel School. The visitors had reached 41-4 when the weather brought a premature end to proceedings.