Preston Harriers’ Patrick Dever in GB cross country squad

Preston Harriers’ Patrick Dever has been named as part of Great Britain’s 40-strong squad for the European Cross Country Championships next month.

Dever’s second-place finish as an Under-23 at a trial event in Liverpool was enough to earn qualification for the December 8 event in Lisbon, Portugal.

He tweeted: “Can’t believe it, 2nd u23 at Liverpool XC & qualification for GB at the Europeans never been happier! So grateful to my coach .”

Scot Andrew Butchart, Ben Connor, Adam Hickey, mountain runner Tom Evans and orienteer Kristian Jones complete the six-strong men’s senior team.

