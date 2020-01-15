Preston Grasshoppers running free women’s rugby camps

Preston Grasshoppers are encouraging women to unleash their inner ‘warrior’ as they host a free introductory rugby-focused fitness session.

Hoppers believe rugby offers an opportunity for people of all shapes, sizes and skill sets to play and be involved.

The Warrior Camps will also welcome back any players who previously hung up their boots for a few seasons and are looking to get back into the game.

The introductory session is free this month and takes place at Hoppers’ Lightfoot Lane home.

England Red Rose captain Sarah Hunter believes there is no better opportunity to get started than at one of the camps.

She said: “It can often be daunting to try a new sport or get the motivation needed to go along to the gym for the first time.

“That’s why Warrior Camps are the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and as a result, you can have fun and get fit all at the same time.

“Warm-up activities, learning passing, catching skills, and fitness drills are combined to create these exciting sessions.

“Bringing a friend with you can also help with nerves but don’t worry if not, you’ll still meet plenty of great ladies at the sessions. I’ve made friends for life.”

Steve Grainger, rugby development director at the RFU, wants to capitalise on the success of the England national team to encourage more women to get involved.

He said: “Last year was a great one for women’s rugby with the Red Roses winning the Six Nations Grand Slam and continuing their winning streak at the Quilter Internationals this autumn.

“What better inspiration for any girls and women who might want to get involved and try it for themselves?

“We welcome anyone interested to head down to their local Warrior Camp this January to enjoy a rugby taster session in a fun and welcoming environment.”

The session will take place on Sunday, January 26, from 2pm to 3.30pm at Hoppers’ home ground.

To book a place on the camp, or to find an alternative event, visit: www.englandrugby.com/innerwarrior.

The camps are aimed at female participants aged 17 and above.