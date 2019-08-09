Preston Golf Club to host Lancashire v Northumberland county match on Saturday

Preston Golf Club will host a men's county game between Lancashire and Northumberland on Saturday.

It is the first time for a while the club has played host to a game at this level and the standard of golf on show will be high.

Chris Preston, chair of the clubs's competitions and handicaps committee, said: "We are proud to host the county match between Lancashire & Northumberland.

"This prestigious match is contested over foursomes in the morning and singles match play in the afternoon.

"Anyone is free to come along and watch 24 of the counties best amateur golfers compete to see who comes out on to."

The foursome matches start at 9.30am and the singles at 1.30pm.

Admission to the competition is free.