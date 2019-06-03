Preston and Morecambe swap places at top of Palace Shield table

Morecambe inched above Preston at the summit of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield after the top two both won at the weekend.

The sides had gone into their games on level pegging but Morecambe’s victory over Great Eccleston earned them a maximum 12 points while Preston took 11 from a win over Croston.

Morecambe were 59-run winners against Great Ecc in their clash at Woodhill Lane.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, the hosts were 158 all out in 39.3 overs.

Andrew Creech was their top scorer with 48, hitting six boundaries during his stay at the crease.

Jim Procter took 4-28 and Michael Rigby 3-43 for the visitors.

In reply, Great Ecc were bowled out for 99.

After some solid enough scoring higher up the order, the tail did not wag with five batsmen losing their wickets for single figures.

Deno Baker took 5-14 and Graeme Cassidy 3-32 as the home side triumphed.

Preston were six wicket winners at Croston.

After winning the toss, they gave their hosts first use of the wicket.

Croston lost their first three wickets for just five runs but Stephen Langton and Sam Marsh steadied the ship and got the runs flowing.

Langton scored 60 and Marsh 50, Langton’s knock featuring a six and five fours.

They helped Croston close on 172-9 from 37 overs.

Siva Sai took 4-36 and Rizwan Hussain 3-38.

They replied with 176-4 to claim victory in the 34th over.

Rizwan Sahdid hit eight fours on his way to 52.

Vernon Carus were seven wicket victors over Eccleston at Doctors Lane.

Batting first, Eccleston posted 140-9, Sam Bromley their top scorer with 30.

Joe Allen took 4-41 for the visitors, with Paul Hayton and Liam Banfield both collecting two wickets.

Vernons chased down their target inside 32 overs, putting 141-3 on the board.

Opener Mark Hardiker scored 55, Craig Cameron finishing unbeaten on 29.

Lancaster brought back a victory from their clash with Fylde at Moorland Road.

They won by four wickets to move into third place.

Charlie Swarbrick and Ben Simm took three wickets each as Fylde were 102-8.

Lancaster replied with 103-6, recovering from a poor start to chase successfully.

New Longton beat South Shore by six wickets.

Replying to South Shore’s 143-8, New Longton posted 146-4 – led by Paul Haydock’s unbeaten 63.

Sajid Nalbandh joined him at the crease and was 46 not out at the close.

Penwortham won by seven wickets against Standish.

They limited the visitors to 137-6, replying with 141-3 to claim victory.

Martyn Brierley scored 51 not out, with Maji Rajdeep hitting 45.