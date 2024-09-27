Porsche Centre Preston Extends Grass Roots Rugby Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Porsche Centre Preston has renewed its sponsorship of Preston Grasshoppers Mini and Junior teams, continuing to support youth rugby until April 2025.

The partnership will see Porsche Centre Preston's name continue to be featured on the kits of over 500 young players aged 5 to 16 at Preston Grasshoppers. This is the third consecutive year that Porsche has supported the teams.

Daniel Docherty, retail manager at Porsche Centre Preston, said: "We are thrilled to continue our support for Preston Grasshoppers. It's a fantastic local club that has inspired many young people to participate in rugby. Many of our customers and staff are rugby enthusiasts, and we believe in giving back to the community."

Under the leadership of Hugh Duckworth, Preston Grasshoppers Mini Juniors has seen significant growth over the past 30 years, expanding from 70 to over 500 young players.

Left to right Daniel Docherty, retail manager at Porsche Centre Preston and Hugh Duckworth

Training and fixtures for the 18 age groups are held at Lightfoot Green in Fulwood on Sundays, with additional sessions on Wednesday evenings. The club relies on nearly 100 volunteer coaches, all DBS-cleared, with each age group having a dedicated manager.

Hugh Duckworth, Chairman Mini Junior and Colts Rugby, said: "Support from local businesses like Porsche Centre Preston is invaluable, especially when we can nurture that relationship over consecutive years. We are grateful for their continued backing in promoting rugby development in Preston."

Porsche Centre Preston has actively supported grassroots rugby in the region, including sponsoring Kirkham Grammar School's rugby 1st XV team and the Fylde Rugby Community Foundation, which aims to increase youth participation in the sport.

Daniel Docherty said: "Local sports play a crucial role in our community. By supporting Preston Grasshoppers and other initiatives, we hope to encourage more young people to enjoy the game of rugby. There’s nothing quite like sport to build camaraderie and discipline for future life. And Preston Grasshoppers is a great example."

Preston Grasshoppers provides a safe environment for both boys and girls to experience rugby, with opportunities for new players to try the sport before committing to join the club. The club continues to welcome new participants and supports their development through trained and DBS-checked coaches.

More information about Junior Rugby at Preston Grasshoppers is available from Preston Grasshoppers Rugby.