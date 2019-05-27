PALACE SHIELD: Weather spoils the clash of the top two

The top-of-the-table clash in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division between Preston and Morecambe at West Cliff was ruined by the weather.

The match appeared set for an interesting climax when the rain brought a premature end to proceedings 10 overs into the home side’s innings.

Earlier, the visitors had been asked to have first use of the wicket and they compiled a score of 187-7.

Deno Baker (33) and Alex Briggs (30) were the top scorers for Morecambe, while Siva Sai, Asif Mahmood and Rizwan Hussain all took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Rizwan Shahid was unbeaten on 30 and Preston had reached 62-2 when the game was abandoned.

Croston managed to beat the weather – and South Shore – at Mad Nook to move into third spot in the table.

A brilliant bowling performance by Sam Marsh (5-30) saw the home side dismissed for 121.

In reply, the visitors raced to victory inside 22 overs for the loss of just two wickets. Ian Dickinson smashed 41 off just 46 balls, including nine boundaries.

Lancaster dropped to fourth in the table despite posting a sizeable score of 236-6 off 39 overs against Eccleston at Lune Road.

Captain Charlie Swarbrick struck a superb century while Steven Fisher fell one run short of 50.

Unfortunately, the visitors did not face a ball in reply as the weather intervened.

In the big derby match at Factory Lane, Vernon Carus gave their promotion hopes a real boost thanks to a comprehensive destruction of Penwortham.

The visitors were bowled out for a paltry 88 off 28.2 overs and Vernons just needed 11 overs to knock off the runs.

There was no result in the match at Hall Lane between Great Eccleston and New Longton. The visitors had posted an imposing total of 255-7 and the home side had reached 68-2 when the match was abandoned.

In the final match of the weekend, Standish got the better of Fylde in a high-scoring contest at Green Lane.

A superb 76 from Nick Smith at the top of the order and an unbeaten 63 from Zulqanain Khan enabled the hosts to post 210-3.

Handed a revised target of 200 off 37 overs, Fylde fell 29 runs short of victory despite Benjamin Anderson’s 68 not out.