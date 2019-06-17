Palace Shield cricket: Lancaster leapfrog Morecambe at top of the table

Lancaster beat Morecambe in the battle of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield’s top two, leapfrogging their rivals to become the new leaders.

They won the Lune Road clash by 25 runs, putting 11 points on the board.

Put in to bat, Lancaster were 143-8 in their 45 overs.

Laurie Atkinson, batting at six, top scored with a knock of 41 – hitting six boundaries.

Nathan Whitehead struck an unbeaten 26, while skipper Charlie Swarbrick scored 20.

Morecambe replied with 118-9, Deno Baker scoring 31 and Lewis Smith 23.

Lancaster skipper Charlie Swarbrick took 4-18 from 15 overs, Liam Moffat claimed 3-23 and Kieran Moffat 2-44.

Preston, in third place, lost to Fylde by 20 runs at Moorland Road.

The home side were 128-9 after being given first use of the track by Preston who had won the toss.

The bulk of Fylde’s runs came lower down the order, Darren McKenzie batting at eight scoring 29 not out.

Coming in as last man, Alec Davies paired up with McKenzie and was unbeaten on 15 at the close.

There were four wickets for Preston’s Rizwan Hussain, Siva Sai and Jitendra Kumar taking two wickets apiece.

Preston were bowled out for 108 in reply, Fylde getting through the visitors’ batting in 32.5 overs.

Anthony Ellison put in an excellent display with the ball, posting figures of 6-44.

Fourth-place Croston beat Vernon Carus at Factory Lane.

Batting first, Croston were 144 all out – Sam Marsh their top scorer with 62, while Lee Childs hit 32.

For Vernons, Matthew Timms took 4-27 and Ben Thomas 3-24.

In reply, Vernons were 119-8, skipper Ian Dunn hitting 37 at the top of the order.

Yasin Patel, batting at five, hit 25, with Daniel Whittle unbeaten on 23.

Marsh returned figures of 4-32 for Croston.

New Longton were eight-wicket winners in their visit to Penwortham.

The Middleforth Green clash was a rain-affected one, with the game reduced to 37 overs per side.

Penwortham were 104 all out in 33.2 overs after being asked to bat first.

Opener Robbie Sumner hit three fours on his way to a knock of 24.

Ricky Thompson took 3-27, while there were two wickets apiece for Samuel Steeple and Chris Hadfield.

New Longton replied with 107-2, skipper Paul Fairhurst unbeaten on 34, Aidan Walsh hitting 27 and Sajid Nalbandh 28 not out.

South Shore won their clash with Eccleston, one which was hit by the weather.

Batting first they were 155-8, both openers among the runs – Daniel Jardine hit 73 and Luke Jardine 44.

Eccleston’s target was revised up to 166 in 36 overs but they fell just short, posting 156-8.