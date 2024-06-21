​Young opening bowler Muhammad Patel tipped for a very bright future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vernon Carus may have unearthed a hidden gem in opening bowler Muhammad Patel.

​At just 13-years-old, the youngster is showing signs that he could have a very big future in the game.

Already a prominent player at different levels and age groups within the club over the past five years, captain Wes Royle decided to hand him his first-team debut this season.

In five league matches this year he has not looked out of place, taking seven wickets so far with a best of 3-16.

Vernon Carus skipper Wes Royle

Royle has been thrilled by the youngster’s displays and insists he is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the young talent coming through at Factory Lane.

"It’s my third year as captain and I am really looking towards youth in terms of trying to promote players through the club into second team and first team cricket,” he said.

"We have had a 13-year-old lad in Muhammad Patel opening the bowling for us this season. He is on Lancashire’s books at his age group and he’s come into the first team on the back of that all ethos of youth and building for the future; we are not just in the here and now.

"If we can still achieve some good results and decent league position at the end of the season while getting that youth into the team – it’s going to set us up for the next five to 10 years.

"Muhammad is taking his cricket game by game but all I can say is that he’s got a very cool head on his shoulders for 13-years-old. What he can do with the ball in his hand for one so young is phenomenal but I have been more impressed by his attitude.”

Fixtures: Northern League – ​Blackpool v Settle, Kendal v Euxton, Leyland v Fulwood & Broughton, Longridge v Garstang, Mawdesley v Fleetwood, Netherfield v St Annes. Sunday: Fleetwood v Kendal.