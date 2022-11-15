World and European joy for Lancaster athlete Kirsty Maher

She has just returned from European Triathle and Laser Run Championships in Marathon, Greece, where she was the Under-19s Laser Run Champion.

The modern pentathlete also came second in the mixed relay laser run and third in the Under-19s European Triathle.

This success follows hot on the heels from winning the Under-19s World Laser Run Championships in Lisbon two weeks earlier where she also won gold in the Under-19s mixed relay with her Great Britian team-mate.

Kirsty Maher wins the World Laser Championship