Wheelchair rugby ace Stuart Robinson set for gold medal showdown in the Paralympics

The Morecambe athlete will line up for Team GB against either the USA or Australia in the final of the wheelchair rugby competition.

GB produced a superb performance in today's semi-final to beat the hosts Japan, who enjoyed a 100% record through the group stages, 55-49

Robinson was in fine form in the last four stage, notching 12 tries.

Stuart Robinson in action at the Paralympics

Having defeated both Canada and New Zealand in the group stages, GB have only one blemish in the tournament so far when they narrowly 50-48 to the USA - a team they could now face tomorrow

Across the competition, Robinson notched 44 tries and will be hoping to add to that in the final.

Robinson, a former RAF patrol commander, sums up the human cost of a military campaign in Afghanistan which has ended so catastrophically.

Then, in 2013, his military vehicle was blown up by a Taliban roadside bomb while he was engaged in a perilous ammunition run in Helmand.

He lost both his legs as well as suffering a number of other terrible injuries.

Robinson is grateful for the chance the sport has given him to rebuild his life in a Games where Team GB has a great chance of winning a medal.

“I just wanted to play and to begin something new in my life, which would help me to find a way through,’ he said.