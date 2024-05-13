v
The men from Doctors Lane – who finished runners-up in the 2022 Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division – find themselves bottom of the table after losing their opening three games of the season.
On Saturday, their latest defeat came at home against Penrith by five wickets.
David Hewson hit 38 but Donovan Zealand’s 6-48 kept a lid on the hosts’ run rate as they closed on 153-7. In reply, Penrith eased to victory with more than eight overs to spare thanks to Nicky Burns’ 60.
Penwortham are just one place above Eccleston after they were beaten by eights wickets by Thornton Cleveleys at Middleforth Green.
The hosts could only muster 111 all out after being inserted thanks to Daniel Howard’s three wickets. In reply, the visitors cruised to victory for the loss of two wickets. Joshua Sackfield hit 73. Vernon Carus finally got off the mark at the expense of Preston at West Cliff.
Skipper Wes Royle struck a half-century as the visitors posted 196-7. Preston were dismissed for 161 despite Sajid Patel’s 69.
Elsewhere, Lancaster enjoyed the better of a high-scoring contest at Great Eccleston. The hosts posted 231 all out with Nisanth Nithian hitting 85. Fine half-centuries from Curtley Louw and Joseph Bradshaw saw the visitors home.
Leaders Carnforth thrashed Rufford by nine wickets while second-placed Barrow brushed aside Torrisholme.